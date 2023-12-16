Wonka has only just premiered, and fans already want more — and so does Timothée Chalamet! So, can we expect a sequel to the cheerful movie musical? Keep reading for details on everything we know about Wonka 2.

Will There Be a ‘Wonka 2’?

So far, there is no word on a sequel film to the Warner Bros movie musical.

ICYMI, the movie musical was released on December 15, 2023, and acts as a prequel story to Gene Wilder’s iconic 1971 rendition of the character, 25 years before Willy Wonka creates his factory.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Timothée told Vogue in May 2023 of Wonka. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

The Little Women actor explained that he actually “grew up” with the original 1971 movie. As he put it, “The Gene Wilder version I saw first technically, because my mom — that’s the one I grew up on.”

What Has Timothee Chalamet Said About ‘Wonka 2’?

“If there was a story to be told,” the Dune star said when asked if he would be in for a Wonka 2 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And evidently there is.”

On top of that, Wonka director Paul King told the outlet that he would “love to” make a follow-up film for Timothée to star in, as there’s still 25 years between his Willy Wonka film and the Gene Wilder version which they connect to.

“It’s set 25 years before the factory — but like you said, there’s 25 years and plenty more things that happen to Willy Wonka,” the filmmaker teased.

“Something twisted happens,” Timothée said of the gap between the two versions of Wonka. “I don’t know how we started like this and end there — I don’t know what the story is.”

The Paddington director added that he believed the content is there to make a fun and interesting sequel as “nothing is boring around him [Wonka].”

The Beautiful Boy actor agreed, telling ET that he thinks “evidently, there is” plenty to work with for another movie.

