What’s that? A spinoff? Jennifer Stone revealed that Disney Channel wanted to create a Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series starring herself and Selena Gomez! Keep reading to find out why it never came to be, what Selena and Jennifer have said about a reboot and more.

What Happened to the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Spinoff?

Jennifer revealed that Disney wanted to make a Wizards spinoff starring Alex and Harper during an episode of her and David DeLuise‘s “Wizards of Waverly Pod” podcast in June 2023.

“I was told that it was pitched to Selena to do a Harper-Alex spinoff and she said no because she had a lot of other things going on,” Jennifer recalled, explaining that she thinks Harper and Alex having their own apartment in season 4 was to help setup the new show.

The Disney alum went on to say that she understood why Selena decided to reject the show at the time.

“I get it. She had a million other things going on and she wanted to move forward,” Jennifer added. “And, honestly, at the time I wanted to move forward too. Looking back, it would have been great. But the thing is, where we both were at that time, we just wanted to explore other things.”

What Has the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Cast Said on Reboot?

Over the years, nearly the entire cast has expressed they would be down for a Wizards reboot, even Selena! The former Disney It-girl explained that she’d be “1000 percent down” during an interview in 2019.

“It makes me very happy. It was one of the greatest times of my life,” the singer told KISS FM U.K. at the time. “I will never forget it. I still talk to some of the people from the show.”

Starring Selena, Jennifer, David, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Maria Canals-Barrera and Gregg Sulkin, Wizards of Waverly Place followed a magical family with three kids, who were all competing to become the Family Wizard while also growing up in the human world as “normal” teenagers. The show aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2007 until 2012.

“I felt like I was the happiest I’d been my whole life [on the show],” Selena told her costars during an episode of “Wizards of Waverly Pod” from February 2023. “I don’t want that to be a sad though because I’m really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me, and I recognize that obviously it’s because I have this different attention on me that I didn’t have then, and that was a really pure time.”

The Only Murders actress also spoke about what her biggest mistake has been in her career so far.

“You know what, probably not staying in touch with you guys,” she revealed to Jennifer and David. “I think I slowly became kind of shamed, like I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made, and I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A) you would’ve told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B) I didn’t want to let you down.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.