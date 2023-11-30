XG is taking over the globe! The global girl group announced their first world tour in 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited to see what’s in store for them. Keep reading for everything we know, details on XG, members and more.

XG Announces World Tour: Dates, Tickets

Back in March 2023, the members of XG exclusively told J-14 that one of their future goals that they “definitely” wanted to make happen was a world tour — and it’s finally happening.

On November 26, 2023, XG revealed they would be embarking on a worldwide tour via X, writing, “XG’s 1st WORLD TOUR is confirmed! Details will be announced soon!”

So far, they have yet to release details on dates, locations and ticket sales.

“We have many goals, but it’s like running a marathon!” they told J-14 at the time. “So, one of our major goals is to win awards and become artists who everyone can truly call ‘Xtraordinary girls.’”

Who Are XG?

XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Girls, consists of members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya and Harvey. While all of XG’s members are Japanese, all of their songs are in English and sometimes Korean. They’ve been preparing for their debut since 2017, and finally released their debut single “Tippy Toes” on March 18, 2022.

“We’re Japanese and we also sing in both English and Korean,” Jurin explained in an interview with NME in January 2023. “We have also been invited to participate in Korean music programs, so I think we’re a unique group. Taking on these new challenges can sometimes lead to anxiety, but we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people around ‘GALZ XYPHER’ and ‘Mascara’, which has given us a lot of confidence and made us happy.”

On top of being extremely talented, the girls are also also super close to one another — jokingly calling their sister-like friendship an “umbilical cord” during an interview with Contrast Magazine.

“It’s a strong bond between us,” Jurin explained. “We call it our ‘umbilical cord’ in XG, which means that the seven of us are connected to each other as if we are all sisters.”

