SHOWTIME’s smash hit series Yellowjackets has become a favorite with fans! The show first premiered in 2021, with season 2 premiering in May 2023 — so, can we expect a third season anytime soon? Keep reading for details on Yellowjackets season 3.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3?

Season 3 of Yellowjackets was confirmed in December 2022, before the second season was even released!

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, co-creator Ashley Lyle told Entertainment Weekly that she and co-creator Bart Nickerson have plans for the show to last five seasons, adding that they’re “still on track for that.” She said “there’s always room for things,” but clarified that she and the team “don’t really see this as being more than a five-season show.”

“I think that when you’re telling such a deeply serialized story and it’s about these characters’ lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever,” Ashley continued. “This isn’t really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we’ve been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it’s always a little bit surprising.”

However, season 3’s production is currently paused due to the 2023 Writer’s Actor’s Guild strike. Ashley gave an update on Twitter in May 2023, revealing that the writers’ room for season 3 only met for a day before the WGA strike went into effect.

“Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong,” she wrote.

What Is ‘Yellowjackets’ About?

Yellowjackets follows a high school girls’ soccer team that’s stranded in the wilderness for nearly two years after their plane crashes in the mountains of Ontario. Throughout the show, it flashes between the past and present, which includes the survivors of the crash trying to live normal lives years after their traumatic experience.

Who Is Starring in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3?

Some of the younger cast members include Samantha Hanratty as teen Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse‘s as teen Shauna, Courtney Eaton as young Lottie, Liv Hewson as young Vanessa and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie.

When Will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Premiere?

No release date has been announced just yet.

