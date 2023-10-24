Returning to Hillerska! Swedish teen drama Young Royals makes its grand return to Netflix in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited. So, will season 3 be its last?

Keep reading for everything we know about Young Royals season 3.

When Is ‘Young Royals’ Season 3 Being Released?

The third season of Young Royals is set to hit Netflix in 2024, but an official release date has yet to be announced.

As a recap, the show follows the will-they-won’t-they romance between Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (played by Edvin Ryding) and classmate Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), both of whom attend a prestigious boarding school called Hillerska. The first season dropped in July 2021, with the second dropping in November 2022.

“Sexuality is not the focal point or the problem here, which I think is a very important message to tell,” Edvin explained of the show’s message during an interview with W Magazine in October 2022. “His issue is not that he’s in love with a boy, it’s that he’s the Crown Prince.”

Will ‘Young Royals’ Season 3 Be Its Last?

When Young Royal was renewed for its third season in 2022, head writer and co-creator Lisa Ambjörn stated that season 3 would serve as its last.

“I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one. The ending has been clear to me from the start and I’m so thankful and honored to get to finish this tale as intended.”

Who Stars In ‘Young Royals’?

Along with Edvin and Omar, the Swedish cast also includes Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla.

“He was amazing in season 1, but he stepped it up [second] season, which makes me so proud,” Edvin told W Magazine of Omar. As they’ve gotten so close since the show began, Edvin noted that their characters’ butting heads made for a new challenge in season 2.

“There’s something method about it, because I feel like I know exactly why Wilhelm is doing what he’s doing and Omar knows exactly where Simon is coming from. So us clashing with different perspectives of the scene is just natural.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about Young Royals season 3 so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.