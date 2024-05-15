Zach Bryan and his girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry were in a “traumatizing side-by-side” car crash over the weekend.

Brianna, 24, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, shared details regarding the horrifying accident via TikTok on Tuesday, May 14.

“I’m just going to rant for a second because I think I’m nearing a mental breakdown and I’ve been living on a bus for the past month so that doesn’t help,” she began in the video. “Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank God we had our seatbelts on but there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other.”

Following the crash, Zach, 28, sustained an injury that required stitches.

“After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, it didn’t hit an artery,” she continued. “It was just a huge gash, we were OK, we are happy and alive.”

In a follow-up video, the Plan Bri host credited their seatbelts with saving their lives.

“I will be that annoying person. I will spend the rest of my life saying, ‘Wear your seatbelts,’” she said. “If we didn’t have our seatbelts on, we would be literally decapitated, broke our necks, or dead.”

She also spoke about the day after the crash, when a series of other unfortunate events began.

“Then it’s time to drive to Arkansas. As we’re about to leave, we open the bus door and Mango, the [cat] to never escape, runs out of the bus into the woods,” she said. “She goes through barbed wire into the middle of the forest. Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he’s bleeding so much blood.”

Brianna admitted that her pet’s escape moved her to tears.

“I’m crying, it’s pitch black out, I’m never gonna find her,” she said. “I don’t have shoes on, [I’m] going over barbed wire, like thorns in my face, I still have glass in my f—king body.”

The podcast host revealed that they were able to ultimately find the cat, but as a result were only able to catch “two hours of sleep,” which had made her “so mentally out of it.”

She said through tears, “I’m just so tired. My whole body hurts and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes and I pulled glass out of my cheek last night.”

Zach and Brianna first confirmed their romance in July 2023 after she spoke about the country singer on her “PlanBri Uncut” podcast that month.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.