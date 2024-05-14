Zayn Malik is “really content” with being single for the “first time” in his life.

In a May 2024 interview Nylon, the former One Direction member made rare comments regarding his past engagement to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, using Tinder in his home of Bucks County, Pennsylvania and coparenting with ex Gigi Hadid.

If you think about it, the “Pillowtalk” singer has been in romantic relationships for much of his formative and adult years, as he started dating Perrie in the early One Direction days, until they ultimately broke it off in 2015.

“From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship [with Perrie]. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he told the outlet. “I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s–t.”

After Perrie and Zayn split in 2015, he began his on-and-off relationship with Gigi, who gave birth to their daughter, Khai, in 2020. “From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself.”

Now 31 years old, the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer admitted that he’s just started getting to know himself.

“It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner,” he continued, before revealing some coparenting details. “I only have my daughter 50% of the time. I would have her 90% if I could. We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out.”

Shockingly, the former boy band member admitted he’s also dabbled in dating apps, specifically Tinder.

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he said. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

However, he’s not currently trying to meet people on apps — or anyone, really.

He declared, “I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life.”

