New year, new music! Zayn Malik is writing music for the upcoming animated 2024 film 10 Lives, which he’s also set to star in alongside Bridgerton‘s Simone Ashley.

Zayn Malik, Simone Ashley to Collaborate on New Song

Zayn will be lending his vocals to the upcoming animated film 10 Lives, and is set to perform a duet with Simone for the movie, Variety confirmed in November 2023.

Directed by Chris Jenkins (Surfs Up), the film centers around a pampered cat who takes his many lives for granted. After losing his final ninth life, he asks for a second chance to learn from his mistakes. It has yet to get a premiere date, but it’s slated for release in 2024.

“I always enjoy my time in the studio creating from my perspective,” Zayn said in a statement. “While creating music for ’10 Lives,’ I was able to immerse myself in a narrative that I hadn’t dictated and able to bring the characters’ emotions into the music rather than my own. I really enjoyed writing specifically to bring them all to life. It’s a film that’s not only fun to watch but has a very beautiful sentiment for people of all ages. I hope people love it, and the music we created really connects and transports them deeper into the ’10 Lives’ world.”

Casting directors and music supervisors Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross said the upcoming track is Zayn at “his absolute best” in a joint statement.

“We always love bringing the worlds of film and music together and could not be more excited that we got to do this with Zayn on 10 Lives,” they said. “A great film and a great song come from the same place. Combining his songwriting, acting and vocal skills, Zayn brought joy, emotion, and depth to the film while connecting and highlighting all of its important themes. This is Zayn at his absolute best.”

Is Zayn Malik Dropping an Album In 2024?

Zayn officially announced the news of his fourth album in his Spotify bio in December 2022. “Zayn is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album,” a sentence in his bio read.

Months later, Zayn dropped a single titled “Love Like This” in September 2023, with the former One Direction member teasing a bit of a change in his musical style when appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July 2023.

“I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really going to expect,” he shared at the time. “It’s a different sound for me and it’s got some more narrative going on, like, real life experiences and stuff.”

