Where they stand now! Liam Payne came clean about some not-so-great things he said about the One Direction guys during a May 2022 interview on Logan Paul’s podcast, “Impaulsive.”

If you need a recap, Liam discussed getting into a physical fight with a member, the reasons he disliked Zayn Malik and how his single, “Strip That Down,” sold more than the rest of the guys’ solo songs. Now, Liam admits that the interview was “a little bit cringe” and he doesn’t stand by his comments.

“I was so angry at what was going on around me and instead of taking a look inwards, I decided to look outwards at everybody else,” he explained in a YouTube video from July 2023. “And I just think, yeah, I just took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong, really.”

Keep reading to see where Liam and the One Direction members stand now.

Is Liam Payne Still Friends With His One Direction Bandmates?

Fans were unsure where Liam and the rest of his bandmates stood following his “Impaulsive” podcast episode. At the time, Liam slammed Zayn, noting the “many reasons” why he didn’t like the “Pillowtalk” singer. He also threw shade at the remaining band members, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

However, more than a year later, Liam reflected on his comments and apologized.

“One of the biggest remarks I made was about the One Direction thing … and a lot of self-protection, I suppose, in that moment, more than anything,” he shared in the July 2023 YouTube video. “The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue. Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed didn’t it?”

Liam added, “A lot of what I said came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me and instead of taking a look inwards I decided to look outwards at everybody else and I just think yeah I took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong, really.”

Where Does Liam Payne Stand With the One Direction Members Now?

Although he hasn’t spoken about his relationship with each One Direction member, Liam did appear to make amends with Zayn publicly in June 2023. At the time, Zayn posted about new music, and Liam responded.

“This sounds big already,” Liam commented on Instagram. Zayn replied, “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love.”

For more One Direction pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.