It’s been over five years since One Direction broke up and it still hasn’t gotten any easier. While former members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have all gone on to pursue their own successful solo careers, One Directioners are dying to know if the boys still remain close … and they’re especially curious if Louis and Liam have remained friends, as the two revealed that they didn’t quite get along during their 1D days! Keep reading to see where their relationship stands today.

Explaining the Liam Payne Podcast Drama

Back in June 2022, Liam appeared on Logan Paul‘s “Impaulsive” podcast, which caused quite the stir on social media. His comments regarding the inter-One Direction drama were one thing, as he shared a story about an argument he had with an unnamed bandmate, whom Liam said “threw me up a wall.”

But the remarks that really sparked the internet’s uproar were his claims about his post-1D solo career. While chatting about his solo debut, 2017’s “Strip That Down,” featuring Quavo, he boasted about the song’s streaming success and quipped, “I think it outsold everybody within the band, and I was the last to go [solo]. And I never expected that.”

What really sealed the deal were his rather wild claims that One Direction was formed around him while they appeared on X-Factor in 2010.

In September 2022, Louis spoke on the Zach Sang Show about his former One Direction bandmate’s divisive comments, saying it really “wasn’t too bad.”

“When I first went online and I’d seen the fans… I was waiting for it to kick off”.

Louis then defended his former bandmate, saying that interviews like the one Liam went on can be “challenging.”

“All I will say on that is… which of those annoying Paul brothers was it? [Logan Paul] knew exactly what he was doing, the buttons he was pressing, and that’s what I took away from it,” he explained. “It just felt disrespectful. And they got so much out of it, as if he ain’t got enough already. I f–king hate them Paul brothers.”

Are Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson Still Friends?

It looks like the two still have good feelings toward one another after all!

Liam reflected on his relationship with Louis in an October 2021 interview with ET Canada and revealed that they’re actually super close now.

“Me and Louis did not get along. We all got thrown together, and we didn’t know each other when got made into a band,” he recalled. “Now we are actually the best of friends within the band, which I think is absolutely hilarious … I think even in those moments of angst it breathes a connection between you both.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.