So cute! Tom Holland took center stage at the premiere of Romeo and Juliet last night, and of course Zendaya was there to support him.

Following the show, the Hollywood It-couple were spotted holding hands on Thursday, May 23. Zendaya, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stole the spotlight in a stunning black Shakespeare-inspired dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The dress perfectly complemented the theme of the evening, in classic Zendaya fashion.

Zendaya recently revealed she’s been helping Tom prepare for the classic play by William Shakespeare. “I can’t wait to watch what they come up with,” the actor said at the U.K. premiere of Challengers, adding an enthusiastic “I did! I did!” when asked if she’d been helping Tom run lines.

The Emmy winner told Vogue that she “could not be more proud” of her boyfriend, gushing, “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”

Directed by Jamie Lloyd and running at the Duke of York’s Theater in London through August 3, Romeo & Juliet stars Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet to Tom’s Romeo.

Zendaya and Tom have been dating for several years, after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Beginning as costars-to-friends-to-lovers, Hollywood can’t get enough of these adorable lovebirds — and they’re not afraid to talk about one another publicly, either!

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle in August 2023. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

For his part, Tom has expressed how “lucky” he feels to have “someone like Zendaya in my life,” he gushed during a June 2023 episode of the Wondery podcast “Smartless”. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

He added, “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the photos of the couple at the premiere of Tom’s Romeo and Juliet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.