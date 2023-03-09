So many young stars were showed up and showed out at the 2023 Vanity Fair: A Night for Young Hollywood red carpet on March 8, 2023. Keep reading for some of the best looks of the night.

The trifecta of Bailey’s were all in attendance at the event: Halle Bailey, Madison Bailey and Bailee Madison — and they all looked beautiful! Halle, who is starring in the upcoming live-action Disney The Little Mermaid as Ariel, looked like a dream in a red cut out gown.

The actress and singer spoke with ET at the 2022 BET Awards, where she revealed that she’s seen a few scenes of Disney’s live-action movie, which premiered on May 26, 2023. “I’ve seen little clips … and I cried the other day,” Halle recalled. “Because I was like, ‘I don’t understand how this is happening! How this is even me?’”

“It’s very overwhelming,” she added. “I get really emotional just talking about it.”

Additionally, she spoke about how shocking it was for her to even get the role on the Facebook Watch series Talks With Mama Tina in December 2021.

“Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me,” Halle said. “Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like me? For Ariel? That just doesn’t … ‘Cause you know, my image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin, and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”

She continued, “So, even the auditioning process, I remember being so scared and so nervous. I think my dad, he one time was like, ‘Let’s run through the lines.’ And I started reading them and I just started sobbing. He’s like, ‘Halle, what’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ I’m just, ‘I can’t believe I’m even gonna go for this.’ But [I’m] so grateful that I kind of get to reinvent Ariel and show other young, beautiful Black and Brown children that hey, you can be this too. You are magical and mythical and all of the wonderful things in between as well.”

Scroll through our gallery below to see photos of all of the stars at the 2023 Vanity Fair: A Night for Young Hollywood red carpet.

