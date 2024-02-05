Oh, what a night! The 2024 Grammy Awards were not only memorable for the viewers, but also for the stars! With Miley Cyrus winning her first (and second!) Grammy award, to Taylor Swift announcing her newest album, it truly was a night to remember.

With the star-studded night, also came the star-studded outfits — and not only at the Grammys, but at the afterparty! Keep reading to see some of our favorite looks from the Grammys afterparty.

Beginning with our favorite look of the night, Dua Lipa arrived wearing a stunning custom gown by Courrèges at the Grammys red carpet. The silver dress was covered in metallic-like feathers that featured a low cut v-neckline with hip cutouts.

The singer paired her dress with quite a statement necklace. The piece was wrapped in yellow gold and mirrored the image of a fish! Except this sea animal was encrusted with diamonds worth an estimated $18k.

When talking about the inspiration behind her look on the red carpet, the Grammy performer spoke with Entertainment Tonight saying, “I feel very excited to wear it. I feel very strong in it. It’s definitely a heavy, like, metal dress, so I was like, I feel very Joan of Arc.”

While Dua looked like she was ready to dance the night away, our eyes quickly caught attention of another Barbie.

Billie Eilish, who was nominated for six awards that night, showed up repping the Barbie film. The “What Was I Made For?” singer dressed down this year, wearing an oversized varsity jacket. On the front of the piece, the Barbie logo was embroidered in pink to match the singer’s pink sleeves.

Billie and Finneas took home one of the most coveted awards of the night, song of the year. During their acceptance speech, Billie stated in shock that there was “not a chance” they would win the award, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The “bad guy” thanked her fellow nominees and gave a special shout out to Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie, for “making the best movie of the year.”

There’s plenty of other stars who looked stunning at the 2024 Grammys, but let’s take a look at some of the best afterparty outfits.

