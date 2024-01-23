The nominees for the 2024 Oscars are in! As one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the film industry, it’s a huge honor for any actor to be nominated. However, since the Academy released their official nominee list in January, the award show has stirred up some controversy — as fans believe there seems to be a few names missing from the Oscar’s list.

Keep reading to see some of the most unexpected snubs and surprises from the 2024 Oscar nominations.

When Are the 2024 Oscars?

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will begin live at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

Who Was Nominated for the 2024 Oscars?

Most of the nominations were to be as expected. Cillian Murphy, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, left many speechless by his performance. When speaking about his experience acting as a historical figure, Cillian shared some of the changes he had to undergo.

To full commit to the role, Cillian explained to The Guardian that he had to lose a lot of weight. “You become competitive with yourself a little bit which is not healthy. I don’t advise it.” He further shared during that same July 2023 interview that his sleep schedule took a massive hit.

“It’s like you’re on this f—king train that’s just bombing. It’s bang, bang, bang, bang. You sleep for a few hours, get up, bang it again. I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything. I was so in it, a state of hyper something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate.”

His recognition for the role has received him a nomination for Best Actor. In that same category, Cillian is up against Bradley Cooper for his role in Maestro and Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham in The Holdovers.

Why Fans Think ‘Barbie’ Movie Was Snubbed by 2024 Oscars

While there’s 23 different awards handed out throughout the night, one film in particular has been nominated for 13 of them. Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, with 11 nominations. Despite being a box office bonanza, Barbie received just 8 nominations. An impressive amount nonetheless, however, fans noticed that the hit film was missing in certain categories.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were left out of the nominees for Best Actress and Director. However, America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. This comes as a pleasant surprise since the actress wasn’t nominated for many awards, like the Golden Globes and Critic Choice Awards, leading up to the big ceremony.

Barbie wasn’t the only film that took a surprising hit. Charles Melton and Julianne Moore, who both starred in May December, were not nominated for their respective categories.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is notorious for being Oscar-snubbed, also wasn’t nominated for his role in Flowers of the Killer Moon.

Keep reading to see all the nominees for the 2024 Oscars.

