The boys of 5 Seconds of Summer have been in the spotlight since 2013, and we’re emotional over how far they’ve come — and transformed! Bassist of the group, Calum Hood, has also seen so many changes over the years. Keep reading to see his evolution.

For those who live under a rock, 5 Seconds of Summer, or 5SOS, is an Australian four-member band comprised of guitarist, vocalist and producer Michael Clifford, vocalist-guitarist Luke Hemmings, drummer Ashton Irwin and Calum, bassist-vocalist. The quartet were thrown into stardom after opening for One Direction from 2013 to 2015. Their song “She Looks So Perfect” threw them into the spotlight, with “Good Girls” in 2014 and “She’s Kinda Hot” in 2015 solidifying them into the Tumblr-induced pop punk scene.

5SOS’ most recent album 5SOS5 was released on September 23, 2022, and was created in London, which is also the original city where they wrote their very first album.

“We moved to London in 2012, and learned how to write here – and now, our biggest goal as a band is to progress as songwriters,” Calum told NME in October 2022. “It’s become a huge part of our identity. A part of us was born here; coming back to London after 10 years completes that special cycle of our band. To be accompanied by an orchestra [at the show] will bring out a different light in both our old and new songs.”

“In many ways, this album feels like the first one to me,” Luke said of 5SOS5. “I think that really shines through in the lyrics: everything has changed, and nothing has changed for us. It was nice to feel as though we’re able to do all of this on our own.”

In the end, the band wants fans to absorb their latest album as a way to understand the work they put into creating it. “I don’t think there’s a singular thing I want the people listening to take away from it,” Calum told MTV. “It’s more just kind of feeling it. We spent a lot of time recreating the place where we first created music, and I think it’s shown in that.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Calum’s transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.