Is Calum Hood single? The bassist is pretty much the only member of 5 Seconds of Summer who has never been in a public relationship. However, he has been rumored to be dating quite a few ladies over the years. Keep reading for everything we know about Calum’s dating life.

Who Is Calum Hood Dating?

The musician most recently sparked dating rumors with the singer Brandy Schwechler, otherwise known as Almondmilkhunni, in July 2022 after he shared a photo of them cuddled up on his Instagram Stories. On top of that, Brandy posted a photo of the two looking very couple-y on Instagram in December 2022.

Calum is known for being extremely private about his dating life and has never shared any details on the people he has dated. In fact, the last time he acknowledged his relationship status was in May 2019 after a 5SOS fan tweeted: “5sos out and about with their significant others,” alongside photos of his band members with their girlfriends — and Calum standing alone drinking an iced coffee. Calum replied to the tweet writing, “Man y’all just as single as my ass is.” LOL.

Who Has Calum Hood Dated?

Before Brandy, Calum was romantically linked to Maddy Harris in 2014, Jennifer Phipps in 2015 and Hey Violet‘s Nia Lovelis in 2016. Fans first speculated that Calum was dating Nia after the pair were spotted out at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles. In July of that year, some 5SOS fans even saw the two locking lips at a concert.

Neither had confirmed their relationship and it was unclear when they parted ways.

Who Are the Members of 5SOS Dating?

Besides Calum, the rest of 5SOS often speak and post about their significant others quite often. Michael Clifford, for instance, is a married man! On January 16, 2019, the 5SOS member took to Instagram and announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Crystal Leigh. The two often share their love in PDA-filled posts on social media and she has even become a friend to some of the band’s biggest fans. They revealed in January 2022 that they had been married for a year.

Singer Luke Hemmings has been in a relationship with his now-fiancé Sierra Deaton since 2018, as the pair were engaged in February 2021. Sierra is also a songwriter and has collaborated with 5SOS multiple times over the years.

As for Ashton Irwin, it’s unclear what his relationship status is right now (how the tables turned), as he was last linked to fashion blogger KayKay in 2019. Since then, they’ve taken to Instagram tagging each other as the photographer in multiple photos, but those posts slowly stopped in 2020.

