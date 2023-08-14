It runs in the family! Adam Sandler, his wife, Jackie Sandler, and his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, star in the upcoming Netflix comedy movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Keep reading for details on the upcoming teen film, cast and more.

Who Stars in Netflix’s ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’?

Adam’s youngest daughter, Sunny, stars as Stacy Friedman, the film’s lead, who is attempting to plan an epic bat mitzvah while also navigating the drama of being a seventh grader. Sunny’s sister IRL, Sadie, will also appear in the film as her character’s sister, Ronnie, and real-life dad, Adam, plays her dad, Danny.

Their mom, Jackie, is also set to be making an appearance, while Idina Menzel, who played Adam’s wife in 2019’s Uncut Gems, will once again play his wife in the upcoming comedy. Samantha Lorraine will play Stacy’s best friend, Lydia Rodriguez Katz. Others set to appear in the family film are Sarah Silverman, Luis Guzmán and Sarah Sherman.

So, what was it like having the entire Sandler family on set? “It was the best,” director Sammi Cohen told Netflix’s TUDUM in August 2023. “The Sandlers made me part of the family. It was this really beautiful thing where everyone had space to do their own thing, but always had support when they needed it. There’s a natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life.”

“It was a big coming-of-age moment for everyone,” she added. “And filming the movie felt like a continuation of that.”

When Is ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ Come Out?

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will be available to stream on Netflix on August 25, 2023.

Adam is not only one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, but he’s a notorious family man. We’ll never forget when the Billy Madison actor was honored at the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he took the stage and read an acceptance speech prepared by his daughters.

“It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year,'” Adam read. “Which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square.”

