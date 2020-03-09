Sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility for mental health treatment following a secret court hearing held on Thursday, March 5. An insider also told The Blast that the judge met with the actress, her parents along with her ex-fiancé Paul Michael. But after agreeing to enter treatment, it has been reported that Amanda is now refusing to go. She has yet to comment on this news.

As fans know, this news came just one day after Paul confirmed to In Touch, that the couple had called off their engagement.

“We did [breakup],” he told the publication. “I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

Rumors first started swirling that they had decided to go their separate ways after fans noticed that The Amanda Show alum had taken down all her photos with Paul from Instagram. For those who missed it, the actress first announced that she was engaged to him on February 14, 2020.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” she wrote at the time, in a now deleted Instagram post.

The 33-year-old then formally introduced her new man to her followers in a video posted to Instagram on February 20, 2020.

“Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she explained in the clip. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the Earth.”

So who was the man that the former Nickelodeon star was gearing up to walk down the aisle with? Well, according to The Blast, her ex is a student from Los Angeles. It’s also been reported that the former couple met while they were both in rehab, and that they were only been together for a few months before getting engaged.

Amanda has previously been linked to Kid Cudi, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Carmack, Nick Zano, Frankie Muniz, Taran Killam and Drake Bell.

