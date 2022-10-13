Is there bad blood between Charlie Puth and Harry Styles? The “Attention” singer gave some insight on where they stand — and it seems like there might be some tension. Keep reading for all the details.

Are Harry Styles and Charlie Puth Friends?

According to Charlie, no. “I don’t think he likes me very much,” the New Jersey native said about the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner during an October 2022 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Basically, in 2014, after Charlie had signed his first record deal, he went to a sushi restaurant in Hollywood and Harry walked in.

“I didn’t know him at the time,” the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” musician shared. “I don’t get smitten with anybody. At the time, I was just whole-body chills. He had a hat on … and it was very 2014 One Direction era. And I, for whatever reason, took out my phone and was like, ‘You’re not going to believe this, what a week in L.A., I sign a record contract and who walks in … none other than Harry Styles.’ And then 15 paparazzi are out front in, like, five minutes.”

Did Harry Styles Shade Charlie Puth?

After Charlie’s 2014 tweet went viral, the British star followed him on Twitter.

“He looks at me and then just does a nod and follows me,” Charlie recalled. “I don’t know if that was a good follow. And that’s it.”

Charlie joked, “Haven’t heard from him since.”

Harry, for his part, has never spoken publicly about the incident.

What Else Has Charlie Puth Said About Harry Styles?

This isn’t the first time that Charlie spoke about his fated encounter with Harry.

“It was in 2014. I went to this place called Sushi Park and Harry Styles came in wearing this very large hat, with my now-friend [Harry’s manager] Jeff Azoff, who I didn’t know at the time,” the “Light Switch” singer told GQ in September 202. “Like a buffoon I tweeted, ‘So cool, I’m in L.A., I signed my deal and now I see Harry Styles at dinner!’ thinking that nothing would happen, then suddenly 15 people were outside the restaurant waiting for him. I was really embarrassed, he cheekily followed me after as a kind of ‘F you’.”

However, it seems Harry wasn’t too mad about the past social media post, because the duo posed together for a picture at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Here’s to hoping for a collaboration in the future!

