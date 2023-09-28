The leading ladies of the Hunger Games movies have *finally* met IRL! Jennifer Lawrence, a.k.a. Katniss Everdeen herself, met up with Rachel Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray Baird in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, during 2023 Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not freaking out, you are.

Keep reading for everything we know about the two Hunger Games leading ladies’ friendship and what they’ve said about one another.

Are Rachel Zegler and Jennifer Lawrence Friends?

Rachel and Jennifer ran into one another during the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 26.

The West Side Story alum posted the exciting meet-up via X, sharing a video of the two, writing, “A mother to many. a mother to Me.” She also posted the same clip on her Instagram stories, writing “She’s actual mother.”

ICYMI, Jennifer starred in the first four movies of the Hunger Games starring Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, which was released in 2012.

As for Rachel, she’s set to star in a prequel to the movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is set for release on November 17, 2023. The film follows the origin story of Coriolanus Snow, a.k.a. the character that would become the tyrannical President Snow in the Hunger Games.

“I would say read the book. It’s very, very good,” Tom Blyth, who plays Coriolanus told J-14 exclusively of the upcoming film at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2022. “[Author] Suzanne [Collins] has done an amazing job at bringing this world to life in a more gritty way than the originals, I think. The book is about Coriolanus growing up and about what makes him who he is. His origin story, for lack of a better word.”

Would Jennifer Lawrence Ever Return to ‘Hunger Games’?

After being asked whether Jennifer would ever reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen, she told Variety in June 2023, “Oh, my God – totally” adding, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

The Oscar-winning actress previously joked about the prequel making her “feel old as mold,” during an interview with The New York Times in November 2022. “I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!'” she added.

