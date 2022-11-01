Are they or aren’t they?! Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor was photographed holding hands with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress Maia Reficco, who is also his costar in the upcoming movie A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. So, are the two actors dating IRL? Keep reading to uncover more on their relationship.

Are Kit Connor and Maia Reficco Dating?

While Kit and Maia have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, Kit has come under an onslaught of fan speculation over his sexuality since starring in Netflix’s Heartstopper series, in which his character, Nick Nelson, is a bisexual, closeted rugby player. Kit announced he was forced to come out as bisexual after “fans” accused him of “queerbaiting.”

On October 31, 2022, the Netflix star tweeted, “Back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.” Maia, 22, shared a grey heard emoji in response to his tweet.

Since coming out, his Heartstopper cast have rallied in support of Kit, including author Alice Oseman, who wrote the Heartstopper books. “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” they wrote on Twitter. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F–K. Kit you are amazing.”

Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy in the streaming series, added, “i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly.”

What Movie Are Kit Connor and Maia Reficco Starring In?

Kit and Maia are set to star in Ace Entertainment’s A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, which is a new film based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Taylor Namey. The plot follows Lila Reyes (Maia), who Lila leaves her life at Abuela’s Cuban bakery in Miami after the loss of her grandmother, to spend the summer cooking at her aunt’s inn in Winchester.

“It’s there that she falls in love with the quaint British countryside, fusion cooking and a charming British tea shop clerk (Kit), ultimately using food as a way to bridge two cultures and heal her heart,” wrote Deadline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.