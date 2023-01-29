Are Outer Banks costars Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey friends out(er) side of the Netflix series? The pair, who play Sarah Cameron and Kiara Carrera, respectively have starred on the show together since it premiered in early 2020. Keep reading for details on their friendship!

Are Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline Friends?

Madison and Madelyn are more than close, and often post photos of one another on Instagram, or comment under each other’s posts — usually hyping the other one up. After Madison posted an Instagram photo from a January 2023 photoshoot, her Outer Banks costar hilariously wrote underneath: “My knees hurt Madelyn. Chill,” alongside of an emoji of a kneeling woman. Same.

On top of that, Madison supported Madelyn at the red carpet for her film Glass Onion in December 2022, and posted an Instagram carousel including photos and videos of her Netflix costar-turned-bestie. “Had the pleasure of supporting miss @madelyncline on Monday night,” she wrote as her caption. “Holy s–t. We are all so proud of you Mads. We know how much you deserve it. This is truly just the beginning for you. And the dress??? Last slide.”

Madelyn, for her part, wrote underneath Madison’s post with a simple: “Iloveyouiloveyouiloveyou.” Cute!

Is the Entire Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ Close?

The entire cast of Outer Banks, which also includes actors Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, and Jonathan Daviss, first met each other while filming the show’s first season in Charleston, South Carolina, in the summer of 2019, and have remained close ever since. Not knowing what was going to happen when the series premiered amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Netflix stars even quarantined together. While the world was on lockdown, they often showcased their friendship via Instagram, with what Madelyn dubbed as “tomfoolery.”

“It was very tight-knit, so the filming of the first season felt very intimate in the best way possible. We really vibe with our crew and our cast, obviously. We immediately had chemistry, and we immediately started hanging out, which is amazing,” Madelyn told Grazia magazine in May 2021. “We all, kind of, started in the same place when we got the show, and we just stuck together. We’re all going through the same thing and it just helps to have people around you who understand and who are there for you. We keep each other grounded and we hype each other up. We’re all each other’s best hype man.”

