Back on? Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan called it quits on their five-year relationship in February 2024 via Instagram — but they’ve already since sparked reconciliation rumors.

Did Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Break Up?

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Romeo posted to his Instagram Stories. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

That same day, Mia shared a selfie with Romeo to her Instagram Story with a heartfelt caption.

“This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16,” she wrote. “Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren’t [together] romantically but we do share lots of love for one another. After 5 years, we friendzoned each other heheh.”

Their recent breakup comes after quite a long romance! Romeo, the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, started dating Mia back in 2019 when they were both 16 years old. They would make their first red carpet debut at the London Fashion Awards in 2021.

At the time, Mia told Vogue how anxious she was to attend such a publicized event. But with the help of Victoria, she was able to ease her nerves.

“Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and makeup I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure,” she told the publication in November 2021.

It seems the model had quite a close relationship with the former Spice Girl. In 2o22, the pair even collaborated on Victoria’s self-titled clothing line together, and released a six-piece denim wardrobe collection.

When speaking about working with her son’s girlfriend, the fashion designer told Vogue, “Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule,” she told the outlet in October 2022.

This isn’t the first time Romeo and Mia have called it quits. In July 2022, the two reportedly split due to distance, but later reconciled that same year, per People.

Are Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Back Together?

It seems the former couple might be giving love a third chance! Weeks after their split, Romeo and Mia were spotted holding hands in London, per People. However, the two have yet to confirm if they’re back together.

