Are two of the reigning queens of pop friends?! Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have shared the same stage before, but fans are curious to get details inside their actual relationship.

Keep reading for details on their relationship, Scooter Braun drama and more.

Are Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande Friends?

The two pop stars first met at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, when they both performed. After the show, Taylor took to Instagram and shared a photo from the event to gush over Ariana. “Oh my God she couldn’t be cuter,” she wrote in the now-deleted post.

Following that, the two remained friendly, with Ariana even admitting she’d love to join Taylor’s iconic girl squad.

“Oh wow! That would be so crazy,” the “Thank U, Next” singer said during an interview with the U.K. radio station Capital FM in 2016. “Do you have to do anything weird to get in? All those girls are really nice. I would just be so down.”

Things have since gone radio silent between the two and they haven’t spoken about one another publicly for years.

Did Ariana Grande Leave Scooter Braun Management?

One common thread between Taylor and Ariana is Scooter Braun, who manages some of the biggest musical artists in the world, including the “Positions” songstress.

However, it was reported in August 2023 that Ariana had split from the music manager after working under SB Projects since 2013.

Billboard was first to confirm the news after it was shared by a Puck reporter on Twitter. However, the outlet revealed that both Ariana and Scooter’s teams declined to comment.

ICYMI, there is some ~bad blood~ between Taylor and Scooter, which began in 2019. After Scooter acquired the Grammy-winning songstress’ previous music label, Big Machine Records — and along with it, Taylor’s entire back catalog of music — she took to Tumblr and accused the music manager of “incessant, manipulative bullying.”

Nearly a year later, Taylor claimed in November 2020 that she attempted to buy back her masters, but the manager sold them to a private equity company, reportedly behind her back. That same month, Taylor started to re-record her old albums.

While Ariana didn’t comment on the alleged feud at the time (unlike Demi Lovato), she has maintained Scooter as her manager until the recent reports.

