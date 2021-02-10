The Midnight Society is back! Nickelodeon officially rebooted Are You Afraid of the Dark? and season 2 is almost here. This reimagined version of the classic 1990s TV show of the same name will introduce fans to the mysterious Shadowman. The series’ stars — Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche and Parker Queenan — caught up with J-14 exclusively to share some pretty hilarious moments from their time on set! Be sure to watch the video above and tune into Are You Afraid of the Dark? season 2 on Nickelodeon on Friday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

