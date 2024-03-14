Cosmo and Wanda are back! Nickelodeon has revealed that a third series in the universe, titled Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, will be released this spring. Not only that, but some of the OG voice actors will be retuning.

When Does ‘Fairly OddParents: A New Wish’ Come Out?

It’s unclear of the exact release date, but Nickelodeon has slated the animated series to drop sometime this spring.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, The Fairly OddParents original voice actors Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris will reprise their roles as Wanda and Cosmo in the upcoming animated show.

The series will follow a ten-year-old named Hazel Wells, who has just moved to Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job. On top of that, her brother Anthony has just left college which has left her lonely while dealing with the stress of moving to a new place. That is, until her pink-and-green-haired next door neighbors introduce themselves.

The new series will consist of 20 episodes and will be CG-animated.

ICYMI, the original animated show aired on Nickelodeon for 172 episodes from 2001 to 2017, and followed 10-year-old Timmy Turner.

‘When Did ‘The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder’ Come Out?

The upcoming animated series will follow the 2022 live-action series The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, which only received one season. The iteration combined both live-action and animated elements and starred Tyler Wladis as Timmy and Audrey Grace Marshal as Viv Turner, Timmy’s cousin.

“I think this version makes it better because, we’re literally [in] Dimmsdale,” Tyler told J-14 exclusively in March 2022. “They just pulled out a ton of people from a cartoon and placed them in this live-action, real-life town. It’s crazy.”

Audrey and Tyler were joined on set by Laura Bell Bundy and Ryan-James Hatanaka, who play Rachel Ragland and Ty Turner, respectively.

“They are ridiculous people and completely unapologetically,” Ryan-James told J-14 about his and Laura’s characters. “So, our showrunner [and] our executive producers have given us a huge freedom to just, kind of, do what we want and try what we want. And, so much of it makes the final cut. We really just had a ball with all these 13 episodes, just kind of trying things and making them as ridiculous as possible. It was really fun.”

