Zendaya and Florence Pugh are the biggest actresses in Hollywood right now, period. As they both star in the highly anticipated film Dune 2, fans are dying to know if the two A-listers are friends outside of work. Keep reading to see details, quotes on their friendship.

Are Zendaya and Florence Pugh Friends?

The former Euphoria star and Little Women actress are definitely a successful case of costars-turned-besties. In April 2023, the two stars shared the most whole Instagram interaction that had fans “screaming, crying, throwing up” (their words, not ours).

After Florence revealed via Instagram she was the new face of Valentino’s Rockstud collection in April 2023, Zendaya commented underneath her post with three heart-eye emojis (Zendaya is also a brand ambassador for the luxury brand). Following that comment, Flo replied to her Dune 2 costar, writing, “@zendaya when am I seeing you?! I miiissss you xx.”

Zendaya then responded with, “@florencepugh hopefully very very soon,” to which the Don’t Worry Darling actress publicly responded with, “@zendaya okay cool I can now rest peacefully at night.” Same.

Obviously, this isn’t their only interaction, as the two often attend similar events and pose together in matching Valentino. BFF goals.

Who Do Zendaya and Florence Pugh Play In ‘Dune 2’?

Dune is based off the 1965 epic science fiction series written by Frank Herber, and has two book-to-screen adaptations: one from 1984 and most recently, 2021’s Dune starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. Dune follows the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée), the young heir to a noble family, as he is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Zendaya plays Chani, a Fremen named Chani and Paul’s love interest, in Dune, which premiered in October 2021.

“The universe of Dune is a complex world of geopolitics and with tons of ecological and technological metaphors that hold up today,” Timothée told Vanity Fair in April 2023. “But at the center, there’s this relationship where Chani sort of becomes a moral compass.”

The second film is set to premiere in November 2023, where some new characters will be introduced, including Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence as Princess Irulan.

Irulan is the daughter of a ruling emperor of the galaxy named Shaddam IV of House Corrino. She is the eldest of the emperor’s five daughters; her sisters are Chalice, Wensicia, Josifa, and Rugi.

