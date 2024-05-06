Ariana Grande has made her return to the 2024 Met Gala after a six year hiatus! The singer has had plenty of time to perfect her look, and let’s just say, we’re more than impressed.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on her dress and see photos from the event.

We didn’t know if we’d ever see the day Ariana would grace the exclusive red carpet ever again — but luckily she made our dreams come true!

The international pop star arrived to the Met Gala wearing an angelic white gown complete with a fun makeup look which frames her face into a pretty flower. However, one accessory was definitely missing from the night, her Wicked costar and beau, Ethan Slater.

Since their whirlwind romance began in July 2023, fans of the songstress have wondered if they two were planning on making their red carpet debut at this year’s star-studded event. Sadly, Ariana arrived solo — but hey, we’ll take what we can get!

Since her first and last Met Gala, followers of the “yes, and?” singer have been begging her to attend the highly anticipated event, especially since her red carpet game is one to keep up with.

In 2018, Ariana hit the ground running and absolutely bodied that year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Ariana wore a Vera Wang gown that displayed imagery from the Sistine Chapel. She paired the heavenly look with a tulle veil that covered her signature high ponytail.

After absolutely slaying the red carpet, Ariana was never seen from again at the annual event — until now, of course.

Fans were hoping the singer would attend the Met Gala in 2023, but figured Ariana was busy due to her commitment filming Wicked. The “we can’t be friends” performer is starring in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical.

Taking on the lead in the film would definitely cause some scheduling issues! While speaking at CinemaCon in April 2024, Ariana revealed how committed she and her costar Cynthia Erivo are to their roles.

“We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honor these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears — so many different pairs of lashes.”

We’re glad Ariana is now able to take some time and prove once again why she needs to be invited to every Met Gala. See scrolling to see her stunning look from the evening.

