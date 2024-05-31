As JoJo Siwa preps to drop “Choose Ur Fighter,” Avery Cyrus is throwing some playful punches in response to her ex-girlfriend.

In a sly nod during a podcast stint in May 2024, JoJo may have hinted at her former flame, Avery. “I mean I have a good relationship with one of my exes, and the other one I will never talk to again till the day I die,” she said.

In response to the clip, Avery made her own TikTok posted on May 30, in which she makes the sign of the cross and declares: “Thank you God.”

ICYMI, the two were in a relationship for 3 months in the latter half of 2022, and often posted clips and photos of one another on social media.

However, Avery confirmed their split in a TikTok posted on December 17, 2022. Avery shared clips from her vacation cruise with JoJo and friends. In one clip, JoJo gives Avery a gift while saying, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.”

Avery later explained their split in a comment under the video. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

While it seemed like the two left things on amicable terms, JoJo later hinted that she felt like she “got used.”

One day after Avery confirmed her and JoJo’s split, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo’s mom, shared a video of her daughter via social media on December 18. When asking why JoJo was “mad,” the Nickelodeon star claimed it was because she “got used.”

JoJo added, “I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f–king played.”

One day after her comments, Avery made her own statement to E! News about how she thought things ended.

“From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” Avery told the outlet. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.”

“I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me,” Avery added. “And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

Prior to Avery, JoJo was dating Kylie Prew up until the beginning of the summer, which she revealed in August 2022. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.