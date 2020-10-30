Meet your new favorite girl group: Bella Dose! Comprised of Brianna Leah, Melany Rivera, Thais Rodriguez and Jennifer Hernandez, the bilingual Latin foursome has not only dropped some pretty epic tunes since 2018 but racked up over 76,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok. It’s safe to say these girls are taking over the music industry one day at a time!

To celebrate the release of their latest single, “Boom Boom,” J-14 caught up with Bella Dose to talk all things music. Not only did they give fans a major teaser of their upcoming EP but shared an exclusive first look at the “Boom Boom” music video. Make sure to watch the video above!

J-14: Tell us about your single “Boom Boom.” What’s it about?

Brianna: “Boom Boom” is our most sensual song. It’s talking about how a man needs to give me the world before I can give him my all.

J-14: Was it inspired by anyone or anything in your real life?

Thais: I would say it was inspired by real life events. It’s not about any situation in particular, but it’s more about what girls go through on a daily basis when in a relationship or situationship. It’s so difficult to find someone nowadays who is not only loyal but is willing to put in the work to win you over.

J-14: Is it nerve-racking to release something so personal to you?

Thais: Writing this song made us feel empowered. I feel like we aren’t afraid to say what we feel, especially when we know so many other girls go through the same thing. It’s important to know your worth, queens.

J-14: What’s your favorite line of lyrics from the song? Why?

Melany: My favorite line from the song is “Puedes ver pero no toques / Baby, vete pierdete en tu imaginación.” It translates to “You can look, but you can’t touch / Go lose yourself in your imagination, baby.” It’s such a powerful line to me because it makes me feel really confident in my skin thinking about the person that wants you but not being able to have you unless they put in the work that it takes to receive your love.

J-14: Tell us about the “Boom Boom” music video. Where did the idea for the visual come from?

Brianna: We wanted to create something different for our fans, something they have never seen from us. This video was inspired by [the scene in] Charlie’s Angels when they distracted the men. We wanted it to be a little sexy and scandalous. J-14: Do you have any behind-the-scenes secrets or funny memories from the music video’s set? Jenni: At the end of our shoot, the girls and I were starving and everything was closed, the only thing open was a McDonald’s down the street. The camera crew was nice enough to surprise us and get us Happy Meals — the only thing we had to eat all day.

J-14: You also have an EP coming soon. Can you tease that for fans? Thais: Let’s just say there’s a little bit of everything in there. We really want to show how versatile we are and that we make music based on how we’re feeling. We want to show how we genuinely just love to create music and how genres don’t define us. J-14: Can you tease your favorite track off the EP?

Melany: My favorite track off the EP is definitely “Si Me Llamas.” It translates to “If You Call Me,” and it’s about the aftermath of a breakup. It’s about your ex continuously trying to call you and win you back after breaking your heart while they’re with someone new. I’m better off without you and there’s nothing you can do to get me back!

J-14: Can you tell us about your writing and recording process for the EP?

Jenni: We usually sit with the producer and choose a track. Once we have a track, we come up with the melodies of the song and later add lyrics based off of our experiences.

J-14: What’s it been like to integrate multiple cultures into your music with both English and Spanish?

Thais: I feel so grateful that we are able to integrate both English and Spanish into our music. When we work together, I would say it’s kind of like a puzzle. Our parents have instilled these traditions and cultures from different countries and we are able to translate these flavors into our craft while still knowing about the American slang and trends at the same time, which is something incredible and unique.

J-14: Now that your EP is finally released, what can fans expect next? Can you tease any upcoming projects?! Jenni: Well aside from the music releases, what do you guys think about some acting roles in the near future?!

