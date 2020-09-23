Mark your calendars, because Audrey Mika is teaming up with the MelodyVR app for a special live concert event where she’s set to perform some songs from her EP 5 A.M., including her new single, “Red Gatorade,” for the first time. The exclusive and immersive event will take place on Thursday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/ 2 a.m. + 1 day BST, and will be available to stream on-demand via the MelodyVR app.

To celebrate the epic concert event, J-14 caught up with Audrey, who spilled some major tea on what fans can expect to see during the upcoming show, the inspiration behind her new single and plans to tour in the future! Be sure to tune into Audrey’s concert on the MelodyVR app!

J-14: Tell us about your upcoming show with MelodyVR. What can fans expect to see when the performance hits the web?

Audrey: I’ll be performing some of my favorite songs including my new single, “Red Gatorade.”

J-14: With everything going on in the world, how do you feel about being able to bring your songs to the stage in a live setting?

Audrey: I’m grateful that I have an opportunity to have an amazing setting of 360 degrees and really connect through the camera.

J-14: How did the MelodyVR show come to be? How did you decide to do this live performance?

Audrey: I loved the idea that you can see the whole performance in 360, and it was something new that I’ve wanted to try.

J-14: You’ll be performing your new single “Red Gatorade” for the first time. What’s the song about?

Audrey: It’s a fun song about how you are into someone, but they don’t know, and they talk about other people they’ve been with or like and you don’t want to hear about it. From personal experience, this song has a special place in my heart!

J-14: Was it inspired by anyone in your real life?

Audrey: It was inspired by a boy I liked when I was younger and we were always trying to make it work, but it was never the right timing for us.

J-14: What’s your favorite line from the song?

Audrey: “Felt like a fool ’cause I couldn’t get it.” This hits home just because I felt stupid being around him because I liked him at the time, but he didn’t feel the same way and he would always talk about other girls.

J-14: Do you have a “Red Gatorade” music video in the works?

Audrey: Possibly! Maybe!

J-14: Your song “Y U Gotta B Like That” went viral on TikTok. What was that like for you?

Audrey: That song came out in June of 2019. It didn’t start blowing up until December of that year. Honestly, I didn’t really believe what was happening. My friends just started texting me and saying they kept seeing my song all over their For You page. I am forever grateful for that song because it truly changed my life!

J-14: Can you talk about your 5 A.M. EP?

Audrey: I released an EP in February and was able to tour it before the pandemic hit. I really poured my heart and soul into this EP and I feel so emotional towards all these songs. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music!

J-14: Once it’s safe, do you have any plans to tour? What’s one place you’d love to perform?

Audrey: I would love to perform in the Philippines and London. I love to travel and I can’t wait to get back on the road.

J-14: You’re also known for your song covers. Do you have a favorite one?

Audrey: I genuinely love all of them just because I put so much thought and effort into them. They all have a unique vibe to them!

J-14: What can fans expect next from you? Can you tease any upcoming projects?

Audrey: Yes, they can expect lots of new music, and I am very excited.

