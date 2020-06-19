If you aren’t already, prepare to become obsessed with Emery Kelly. For those who don’t know, the singer first rose to fame after being put into a band called Forever In Your Mind on The X Factor. Now, the musician is getting ready to drop his debut solo single, called “The Answers” — which comes out on July 24, 2020 — he stars in the Netflix series Alexa & Katie and is gearing up for the premiere of his new movie, Max Winslow and the House of Secrets!

Well guys, we had the chance to chat with the star, and he spilled all the tea on his new song, the flick and most importantly — if he has any plans to reunite with his former bandmates!

J-14: Tell us about “The Answers!” What’s it about?

Emery Kelly: The song is about being who you are, and not being afraid to be the best version of yourself in any circumstance or scenario.

J-14: Was it inspired by anything or anyone in your real life?

Emery: Actually, no. I wrote it with a dear friend [named] Jeremy in 2018, and we loved the concept of the idea so we had to finish the song.

J-14: I know you wrote it for the movie Max Winslow and the House of Secrets, what was it like writing a song for a movie? How did it differ from the way you normally write?

Emery: Writing a song for a movie is very different from writing a song for yourself. I had to think in a much bigger perspective because I was making the song a representation of the whole movie, with all of its characters and backstories.

J-14: Can you tell us about the movie? What’s it about?

Emery: Max Winslow and the House of Secrets is awesome! its like mix of the movie Jumanji and the TV show Riverdale filled with lots of laughs, gasps, drama and heartfelt moments.

J-14: Who do you play specifically?

Emery: I play Aiden, a rough kid around the edges and at first pretty mean, but throughout the movie he changes into something he’d never thought he’d be.

J-14: Do you relate to your character at all?

Emery: I relate to my character in some ways, but not all. Like Aiden likes to skate, I love to skate.

J-14: Were you close with your costars when cameras stop rolling?

Emery: Yeah the costars and I would be hanging and chilling off camera all the time, and some of us knew each other years prior to even filming the project. Its always fun working with people you already know.

J-14: Any plans to hit the road one day?

Emery: Definitely! I plan hitting the road very very soon. I miss traveling.

J-14: Do you still make music with your Forever In Your Mind bandmates? Are you still close with them?

Emery: No, the three of us haven’t worked together on a song since our last FIYM release — “Let Go” in 2018. But I’m still very close to the boys and we always keep contact. I always love them like they are my brothers.

J-14: Do you see yourself reuniting with them on stage soon?

Emery: Not right now, I’m truly focused on The SOME Project but I wouldn’t mind a reunion in the future.

J-14: Is it harder or easier writing without your bandmates?

Emery: Truth is, it’s always going to be different because when I’m writing by myself I only hear my thoughts and my emotions only. Writing with the bandmates is different because I’m not by myself and I would get inputs/ideas that I haven’t thought about. I wouldn’t say it’s hard, just different.

J-14: Can you tell us about your writing process?

Emery: My writing process differs with every song I write. Sometimes it’s an idea or based off a past memory. Or it can even be a conversation I was having with someone five minutes before I started writing. Honestly anything goes.

J-14: Which do you like more — acting or singing?

Emery: I can’t decide so I say both.

J-14: Who is your dream collab?

Emery: Frank Ocean.

J-14: How are you staying busy during the coronavirus quarantine?

Emery: Making music in my room, writing music, practice instruments, eating healthy, workout videos from youtube, drawing, reading and playing video games.

J-14: Any tips you can give fans who are feeling down during this time?

Emery: Try and stay active as much as you can and eat healthy foods! Trust me it helps so so much!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.