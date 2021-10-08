She’s not a little girl anymore, and her elevated style proves it! Bella Thorne became a household name after starring in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, which premiered in 2010. At the time, when attending star-studded events, the young star dressed her age in cute outfits. As she started to get older, Bella’s style evolved into total glam looks.

“Between 2010 and 2013, the fashion was just very different,” the actress told Glamour in August 2021 when breaking down her most iconic fashion looks. “When I landed Shake It Up I was 11, 12. And my character’s style on the show was definitely really funky. She is really this, kind of, very much a tomboy, but loves still glitter and sparkles. Which I think is a really perfect description of me and my style because I am a tomboy, and then I love to just f–king glitter, shine.”

When it came to her costumes on the set, Bella recalled seeing “eye to eye” with her character, CeCe.

“I remember that our costume room was awesome. Really crazy costumes, absolutely ridiculousness,” she added. “Me and Zendaya would just race to get changed as fast as we could in the wardrobe room, and run out for our next look.”

Bella explained to Glamour that she wasn’t really into fashion until her late teens.

“It took me until I was like 17, almost 18, to start really getting into like, OK, ‘What do you like to wear? What is your style like?'” the Midnight Sun star said.

Now, when it comes to her style, Bella is into more edgy glam looks. Whether she’s walking a red carpet or posing for an Instagram photo shoot, the actress always makes headlines with her stylish looks. Aside from dressed for Hollywood events, Bella is in the process of picking out her wedding dress! She and longtime love Benjamin Mascolo got engaged in March 2021.

“I don’t even know what I want in my wedding. I’ve never even thought about, ‘What do you want at your wedding?’” she explained while chatting with Variety in April 2021, noting that the couple is planning two ceremonies — one in the United States and one in Benjamin’s native Italy. This means, two chances for Bella to turn heads in a gown. But that being said, she hasn’t dropped any hints about what she’ll be wearing on the big day.

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of Bella’s fashion evolution over the years.

