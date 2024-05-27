Summer is almost here, and you know what means — time to search for the perfect beach read book! J-14 did some research (and sunbathing), where we broke down a list of the perfect books to read while you’re near any body of water while the weather is over 75 degrees. Keep reading for our list of beach reads.

One of our fav writers is the one-and-only, Emily Henry, who literally has a book called Beach Read. The author has made a name for herself with millennials and Gen Z for nailing the modern day romance novel. Some of her work includes Book Lovers, People We Meet On Vacation, Happy Place and most recently, Funny Story — all of which deserve their day in the sun.

“I started writing Beach Read really, entirely for fun. There was no intention to try and publish it,” the writer told Today in April 2023. “I just wanted to be working on that kind of story.”

Emily actually wrote three young adult novels before she stumbled into the romance genre — which she admitted she never really was into previously.

“I tripped sideways into romance as both a writer and a reader, and I was just delighted to find out that I really love it as both a writer and a reader,” she admitted, revealing that before she released Beach Read, she read dozens of romance books to prepare.

“I remember the joy of becoming a romance reader and the discovery of how many amazing books there are, and the pace at which your favorite romance authors tend to work and put out books,” she said. “There’s just so much to read. You’ll just never run out of fantastic romance novels.”

Emily also revealed that while some romance readers don’t necessarily think her books fit the “true mold of romance,” she still hopes her books can change the perception of the often stigmatized genre.

“I just want to be supportive of the genre and make it clear that like, I’m not the only person doing this,” she said. “Basically, there are a lot of other people making great books like this that readers will enjoy if they enjoy mine.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the perfect books to read while you’re laying out in the sun.

