Happy spooky season to all the ghosts, goblins and ghouls! As Halloween is just around the corner, some celebrities have already started unveiling some iconic costumes and we’re absolutely *obsessed.* Keep reading to uncover all of the most iconic Halloween looks of 2022.

One of the first celebrities to reveal their Halloween costume was JoJo Siwa, who posted multiple TikTok videos of herself on October 25 dressed as Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter. She slicked back her platinum blonde bob while wearing Hogwarts robes representing House Slytherin to complete the full look. The Dance Moms alum even reenacted a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone of when Draco introduces himself to Harry. Can we just say, she Avada Kedavra’d that?

Another celebrity who has shared her Halloween costume (s) so far, is Vanessa Hudgens. The HSM alum completely switched the look of her Instagram page starting on October 1, with spooky, black and white photos just for Halloween! So far, she has dressed as an old witch in stunning costume makeup, a glammed-out widow and the white ballerina from Black Swan. She even starred in a Halloween short film by Crypt TV called Eli Roth’s Haunted House Trick-VR-Treat, where she dressed as multiple different scary characters!

“I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going to say October 1, but it happens end of September,” the actress explained to Extra in October 2018. “I love it! It’s my favorite holiday. It’s my favorite time of year. … For me it’s not necessarily about the costume per se, it’s more about celebrating all month long.”

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber dressed up as matching green … Wicked Witches, we guess? Hailey shared an Instagram photo of Kylie dressed in black with painted green skin while hugging a skeleton in a bathtub on October 12. The two posed for a matching Wicked Witch selfie on Hailey’s Instagram Story where they were both lookin’ spooky and green.

Along with JoJo and Vanessa, some other stars including TikTokers, actors and singers have started to share their spooky costumes! Scroll through our gallery to uncover the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 so far!

