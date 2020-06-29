Prepare yourselves, people, because Beyoncé is gearing up to drop a brand new visual album on Disney+, and we can’t contain our excitement! Yep, Queen B herself surprised fans on Sunday, June 28, when she teamed up with the streaming service and shared a first look at what fans can expect to see once Black Is King is officially released on July 31.

According to the trailer’s description, the film — which was directed and executive produced by the songstress — “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

But that’s not all! As it turns out, this film has been in production for one year with “a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity,” and will be available for streaming on the one year anniversary of Disney’s live-action The Lion King in which Beyoncé starred as Nala.

“Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement, according to Variety. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Aside from Beyoncé, there’s set to be some guest appearances by Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Jessie Reyez and African artists Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” the statement continued. “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

