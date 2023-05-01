She’s here! Billie Eilish looked incredible at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1, and we don’t know if we’ll ever get over it. Keep reading to see photos of her daring look on fashion’s biggest night.

Billie, 21, wore a long black gown along with gloves, styling her hair in a sleek black ponytail.

While Billie attended, her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford was absent by her side. The “bad guy” singer first sparked dating rumors with Jesse in October 2022, after being spotted packing on the PDA on several dates.

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” Billie told Vanity Fair about her relationship in a video shared on November 28, referring to her boyfriend by name. “I managed to get my way … to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that s–t. I locked that mother f–ker down.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair from November 2022, Billie was asked if she had been seeing much of her brother/key collaborator, Finneas, lately — and she revealed that the two were working on her next album together!

“We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again,” she said. “We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”

During her 20-minute VF interview, Billie reflected on her last year, saying: “I finally got to tour again. I accomplished and finished a full world tour, didn’t miss one date, which was really exciting. I headlined Coachella, which was so surreal and insane. I headlined Glastonbury. I got an Oscar.”

ICYMI, Billie and her brother won an Oscar in 2022 in the Best Original Song category for the track “No Time to Die,” which was featured in the 2021 James Bond movie of the same name.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Billie’s look at the 2023 Met Gala.

