Billie Eilish teased three new songs from her upcoming album Hit Me Hard And Soft while she was at Coachella this past weekend. One track in particular has sparked a lot of questions and theories about the lyrics.

Keep reading to learn more about her latest record “Lunch.”

The Grammy-winning singer, 22, gave fans a sneak peak into her third studio album on Saturday, April 13. While Billie hosted the Do Labs party during the festival, she shared snippets of upcoming tracks like “Chihiro,” “L’Amour De Ma Vie” and “Lunch.”

After clips surfaced online of Billie dancing along to “Lunch,” some fans were eager to break down some of the lyrics.

In the snippet, Billie sings: “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”

Billie’s new track features some LGBTQ+ themes — which has fans excited to hear more. One social media user enthusiastically wrote under the viral clip, “THANK GOD A REALLY QUEER BILLIE SONG,” while another added that the track is “2020’s version of ‘I kissed a girl,'” referring to Katy Perry‘s iconic 2008 hit.

The new songs come a few months after Billie opened up about her own sexuality for the first time. While speaking with Variety in November 2o23, Billie shared that she felt conflicted over her relationships with women.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said at the time. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

She continued, “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Listeners who already love the track should be excited to learn that Billie is filming a music video for the song! The “Happier Than Ever” songstress also revealed to Apple Music that she is directing the upcoming video.

When it comes to the inspiration behind the song and the rest of the album, Billie explained that the new project holds a lot of sentimental value for both her and brother/music collaborator Finneas.

“What Finneas and I said to a couple people when we were starting to play it for people was that we kind of made the album that if somebody had said, ‘I want you to make an album and no one is going to hear it.’ … We made an album without really any — or much — thought of, like, how other people [would perceive it],” she explained. “So I found myself, when I play it for people, I’m a little bit like, ‘You weren’t supposed to hear this.’”

