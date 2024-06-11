Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly calling it quits from his wife of 7 months, Firerose! The two said “I do” in October 2023, but it seems the flame has run out as the couple are headed their separate ways.

It seems that the country singer filed for divorce from his bride just last month — less than a year after they got married, according to a report posted by TMZ on June 11, 2024. The documents note that there are not minor children between the two and that he subtly submitted the paperwork in late May.

Court documents obtained by People Magazine cited irreconcilable differences as cause for the divorce, while Billy Ray is also seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

The latest separation news marks Billy Ray’s third divorce. In 1986, he married Cindy Smith, but the two split in 1991.

Following his first divorce, the 62-year-old took a second chance at love with Tish Cyrus. The two were happily married for three decades and had three kids together — Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

However, the two also called it quits sometime in April 2022, which allegedly caused a rift in the Cyrus family.

Rumors quickly spread at the time that a dispute had occurred as the former couple began new relationships with other partners — leaving their children to choose a side.

Although, according to Billy Ray, these reports weren’t true. The “Words by Heart” singer claimed to People in November 2022 that he moved on from his previous marriage and that there was “no hard feelings” about his new relationship.

“Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy Ray said about his ex-wife, Tish. “Everybody’s turning the page.”

Billy wasn’t the only one to find love again. Tish married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August 2023. During their ceremony, fans seemingly noticed that Noah and Braison weren’t in attendance.

Miley however not only attended her mom’s wedding, but she was also the maid of honor! She was joined by older sister Brandi Cyrus, who was a bridesmaid, and brother Trace Cyrus, as well.

As to why Noah wasn’t at the reception, reports claimed that the two “hadn’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic,” an ET insider revealed at the time. “Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

