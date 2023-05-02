Jennie Kim in your area! The BLACKPINK member just made her Met Gala debut at the 2023 ceremony. Keep reading to see photos of the K-pop star at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 1.

The K-pop singer debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 under the music label YG Entertainment. Jennie is often referred to as “Human Chanel” by South Korea outlets for her affinity to the brand, as well as being the fashion house’s brand ambassador for years. She definitely lived up to that title at the 2023 gala, wearing a black and white Chanel fit.

“I remember when I was little, I look through my mother’s wardrobe, and search for whatever vintage Chanel I could find,” Jennie told Elle Magazine in January 2019.

ICYMI, the 2023 Met Gala’s theme is inspired by German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld. He was best known as the creative director of Chanel, a position he held from 1983 until his death in February 2019. As Jennie has been an ambassador for Chanel for years, she formed a close bond to Karl prior to his passing.

Fun fact: Jennie was also the last house ambassador chosen by Karl prior to his death for Chanel.

Following Karl’s passing, Jennie posted a photo of the fashion legend along a heartwarming message. “Thank you for sharing your intelligence and generosity with the world, truly a legend. We will remember and appreciate your existence forever.”

Jennie became the first BLACKPINK member to debut solo in November 2018, with the aptly named song “SOLO.” On top of that, the singer-songwriter is set to make her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol in 2023, which was cocreated by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim.

The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner (Abel) who is the leader of a secret cult. Others to star in the drama series are pop singer Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Debby Ryan, Nico Hiraga, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennie’s outfit at the 2023 Met Gala.

