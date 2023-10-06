K-Pop’s It-Girl is finally back for her throne! BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim released her first solo track in 5 years, an all-English song titled “You & Me,” which she first performed at Coachella in April 2023. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown, meaning and more.

Jennie Kim’s ‘You & Me’ Lyric Breakdown

“You & Me” dropped on October 6, 2023, along with a dance performance video. The song is part of a double single which features the original track, along with “You & Me (Coachella ver.)” — a remixed version the group premiered at its Coachella and BST Hyde Park concerts earlier this year.

“I love you and me dancing in the moonlight Nobody can see It’s just you and me tonight,” she sings in the chorus, before she brings out her inner rapper at the end of the track.

“I don’t care about your first love, this should be your last one, nothin’ like your last one,” she raps. “You look better on me, that’s fashion, won’t block your shot, lights camera action. Never been a love me or a love me not thing, every petal better tell him better not change. I love you I love me a lot, wait. Which one I love better, better off not saying. I love you and me.”

She recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she was working on new music prior to the single’s drop. “I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s,” she said, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

On Jennie Kim’s Solo Projects, Music, ‘The Idol’

“You & Me” serves as Jennie’s second single without her BLACKPINK members, following her “SOLO” debut in 2018. At the time of release, the music video for “SOLO” became the most viewed by a female Korean solo artist of all time within a 24-hour period on YouTube.

Earlier in the year, Jennie made her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol, which was a series created by Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The series starred Abel, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Dan Levy.

Jennie explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that what originally drew her to the project was the fact that it was about the music industry, and that she thought she “could bring something to the role.”

The South Korean native added, “I trusted Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry.”

