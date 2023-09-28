K-pop idols have taken over Instagram, and we love to see it! Keep reading for the most followed K-pop stars on the social media platform.

When it comes to the most followed K-pop idol on IG, it’s not even a competition. BLACKPINK‘s Lisa has held that title for years! With over 97 million followers, the only other K-pop idol to come close to her massive following is own bandmate: Jennie Kim. And get this: the other two members of BLACKPINK, Jisoo and Rosé, follow right behind.

ICYMI, the girls debuted as a group with their hit songs in August 2016, and quickly rose to the top as the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry.

On top of their impressive follower count on Instagram, BLACKPINK is also the most-subscribed music act on YouTube, the most-followed girl group on Spotify and the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube.

Jennie spoke about their success in a Forbes interview in December 2020. “We’re very honored to be named the biggest girl group because we all started wanting to be that,” she began.

“And it’s hard to see the reality where people actually call us that. We feel very responsible … and pressure … Even though it’s a big title and with the amount of love and support we receive … I guess we want to keep doing what we do, be a group of positive influences and keep making great music for you guys. We’re very grateful for how the world sees us and it gives us motivation.”

As for Lisa, she has become a huge global star since her debut with BLACKPINK, nabbing huge brand partnerships, launching a successful solo career and so much more. She’s become a role model internationally, but especially in her home country of Thailand. The K-pop star spoke about the pressures of being a role model during an interview with Rolling Stone in May 2022.

“Whenever I go to Thailand, there’s this new generation of babies that all look up to me: ‘I want to be like Lisa, unni!’ But when I look at myself, I am lacking in so many areas,” she revealed. “There are so many things I don’t know because I’m still young. They look up to me as an idol, but I still don’t think I’m perfect enough to be their idol. Am I there yet? Am I ready? I’m actually really curious. In what ways am I an idol to those kids? I still feel I have a long way to go.”

