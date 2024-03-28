How old are the members of BOYNEXTDOOR? The 5th Gen K-pop group has been rising in popularity ever since their 2023 debut, and are all around the same age! Keep reading to uncover the ages, zodiac signs and more of BOYNEXTDOOR.

BOYNEXTDOOR members include leader Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak. BOYNEXTDOOR debuted under KOZ Entertainment, a record label founded by K-pop artist ZICO in 2018, and has now become a subsidiary under HYBE Labels (BTS‘ music company).

The boy band officially debuted in May 2023 with three title songs, which includes “Serenade,” “But I Like You” and “One and Only,” The tracks were apart of their single album WHO!, which also featured creative contributions from more than one member.

“We started creating the single album WHO! around last summer,” Sungho told NME in May 2023. “All the members constantly spoke with our producers Zico, Kako and Pop Time and studied in depth our unique qualities and our synergy together as a group. From the biggest to smallest things, they listened to what we wanted to do as BOYNEXTDOOR, and thanks to the process, I think our single album WHO! represents us well both sonically and lyrically.”

“Zico and Pop Time, our producers, always respect what we want to portray through music and how we feel about certain things, and we are able to express ourselves in the form we feel is right for us,” Riwoo explained during their NME interview. The group made their first comeback in September 2023 with their first EP WHY.

Jungho is the leader of BOYNEXTDOOR, meaning he helps control the band’s image, supports his bandmates and is pretty much the spokesperson for their group. Prior to debuting under KOZ, he was a trainee at YG Entertainment, the company responsible for BLACKPINK, 2NE1 and BIGBANG. Next up is Sungho, who is the oldest member of the group, and acts as one of BOYNEXTDOOR’s main vocalists.

The second oldest member is Riwoo, who is a main dancer. Another ~boy next door~ is Taesan, who is very involved in writing the group’s music. Finally, there are the two youngest members Leehan and maknae Woonhak, which complete the sextet.

So, how old is the K-pop group exactly? Scroll through our gallery below to uncover the ages of the members of BOYNEXTDOOR.

