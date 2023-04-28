Jimin is a fashion king, period. The BTS member can probably slay every look imaginable, so we gathered photos of all of the times he served on the red carpet.

Jimin was named the house brand ambassador to Tiffany & Co. in March 2023. “Gentlemen, start your engines. House ambassador Jimin of BTS is going places in Tiffany HardWear,” Tiffany & Co. wrote on the company’s official Instagram account.

“We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador,” said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communications of Tiffany & Co. “He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”

Tiffany & Co. isn’t the only fashion brand that Jimin has collaborated with. In January 2023, he was appointed as the global ambassador for Dior.

“The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature,” Dior said in a statement.

For his part, the K-pop star shared the news on Instagram, writing, “So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!” he wrote in Korean at the time. “Honored to be Dior’s Global Ambassador! Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!”

The BTS dancer debuted his solo album FACE in March 2023. He explained what it’s been like recording an album on his own for the first time in an interview with W Korea in January 2023.

“So many things are different,” he explained. “Since I am working alone, it makes me think a lot, which makes outcomes slower. When I work with the members, we talk about lots of things and clear them quickly. I think the problem is doing it for the first time. Since I am working on an album like this for the first time, ‘Can it be released like this?’ I am having lots of thoughts like that, which makes me modify more and do it over.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the times Jimin has rocked the red carpet.

