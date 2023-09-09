BTS Pets Guide: Are the K-Pop Stars Cat or Dog Owners?

Are the members of BTS pet people? You might be surprised to learn which of the K-pop idols have their own pets! Keep reading to see a guide to BTS’ furry friends.

One proud pet owner of BTS is V, who has a dog named Yeontan, whom he adopted in 2016. V is very vocal about his love for the pup, and has opened up about Yeontan’s severe heart condition over the years.

“I have a pet Pomeranian named Kim Yeontan. He’s been with me for 7 years,” he revealed during a YouTube video for Pixid posted in September 2023. “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life.”

He spoke more in depth about Yeontan’s heart condition during an interview with GQ Korea in December 2021, after the outlet asked V if there was someone he wanted to write a “Thank You” card to.

“His airway is small, so he can’t breathe properly,” the BTS singer told GQ. “Just running for a little bit makes him faint. So, he got two surgeries this year, but they both failed. Now, he just has to keep up with his medication.”

He continued, “To Tan, who even if it’s hard, is hanging in there and enduring. ‘Thank you very much for being alive. I want to make memories together for the rest of your life. I want to see an adult, Tan.”

Another owner of a canine cutie is Jung Kook! The maknae of BTS adopted his dog Bam, a doberman, in 2021. The “Seven” singer first revealed he adopted Bam during an episode of BTS’ show In the Soop 2, which premiered in 2021.

During the show, which had the members of BTS vacationing together, JK reflected on bringing his pup on the trip. “Because I sent Bam to a training center, I haven’t spent much time with him, but here, we played and had fun together which seems to have made Bam happy,” he revealed. “It was great, I ran around with Bam, and it felt like were filming a bromance movie.”

V and Jung Kook aren’t the only proud owners of pets! Click through our gallery to uncover a guide to BTS’ pets.

