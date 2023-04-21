BTS’ Suga just casually dropped his new single “Haegeum,” under his solo alias Agust D, and we’re not OK. So, what does “Haegeum” actually mean? Keep reading to uncover the lyrics, meaning and more.

What Does ‘Haegeum’ Mean?

The actual term ‘haegeum’ is a Korean word for a two-stringed, traditional instrument with a pretty peculiar sound. However, Suga explained during an interview with singer-songwriter IU in April 2023, that the term means something completely differently to him.

“The word ‘haegeum’ came to me when I was young,” he explained. “I played rhythm games, I loved rhythm action games. When beating a certain stage, you’d unlock a forbidden song, then you could play a new rhythm. It was a ‘freedom from the forbidden.’ Why don’t I try and break free from those things?”

So, the song serves as an expression of freedom for the BTS rapper, a means to escape from the constant demands of society.

Suga’s Song ‘Haegum’ Lyric Breakdown

“The chorus of the this song’s a haegeum, yeah,” Suga raps throughout the chorus, as translated by Genuis. “Get on board now, yeah, this lively rhythm. Perhaps, this could be a new kind of haegeum.”

For the duration of the track, Suga laments on how the internet has impacted society and the way people view the world and one another — creating this “trapped” feeling where no one’s opinion really matters.

“Endless influx of information prohibits freedom of imagination, and seeks conformity of thought,” he begins in the second verse. “Really, what is it exactly that’s been restricting us? Maybe we do it to ourselves, slaves to capitalism, slaves to money, slaves to hatred and prejudice, slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexing.”

He continues, “Selfishness and greed have gone off the rails. Everyone’s been blinded by envy and jealousy, without realizing that they’re putting shackles on each other.”

Agust D asks his listeners to use a new “haegeum,” or tune, in order to free themselves from the shackles of conformity. All in all, it’s a song about freedom.

He even summed it up in one lyric: “This song’s simply about freeing what’s forbidden.”

When Is Suga’s Album ‘D Day’ Being Released?

Suga’s third solo album D Day was released on April 21, 2023, marking the end of the BTS member’s solo mixtape trilogy. ICYMI, Suga has released two albums under Agust D, which is the stage name he used before debuting with BTS in 2013. It’s an anagram for his other stage name, Suga, along with DT (D Town) which is a nod to his hometown city of Daegu, South Korea. He released his first album Agust D in 2016 and his second D-2 in 2020.

The rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, is known to write and produce his own music, and has spoken about a “follow-up” since his D-2 album in an interview with WeVerse Magazine from June 2022.

“I think that, when I release an album as Agust D, that’s a solo work with solo promotions, and I feel like I should use the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side,” he explained. “I was thinking a lot recently that maybe I should shoot two music videos: one just there for the visuals, while the other is more focused on the listening experience.”

