While stuck in coronavirus self-isolation, there’s no way you can get a haircut. That’s why Camila Cabello recruited her mom to help give her bangs a trim while she’s stuck at home!

On Monday, April 20, the “Havana” songstress posted a series of Instagram Stories videos which showed her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, giving her daughter a haircut because Camila said she “can’t trust” herself to do it.

“Alright guys, so this is what it’s come to. The bangs are too long, can’t go outside… I’m going to have to trust this woman,” the 23-year-old told her 49.1 million followers in the since-expired snaps. “That’s her, with my bangs, because I can’t trust myself.”

The former Fifth Harmony member went on to briefly remember a time in her childhood when she attempted to cut her own bangs, and explained that it went horribly wrong, claiming they looked like “mountains.” So now, years later, she has trusted her mom not to make the same mistake.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this,” she said before her mom made the first cut. “Let’s see how it turns out. I mean right now, I look like Snape.”

“Not great,” Camila continued in the next video joking that, “She already f**ked it up… I told her, bangs are not like this. My bangs are short, longer, longer, longer, short, longer, longer, longer and she just horizontal lined that s**t. So, we’ll see how I look. I’m going to look like f**king Snape.”

After her mom finished the rest of the trim, the singer clarified that they “actually ended up looking not that bad.”

“I’ll show you guys when it dries up! Don’t do this at home,” she concluded before panning the camera over to her mom. “She gave me a pedicure this morning –– made my foot bleed.”

