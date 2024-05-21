Camila Cabello is opening up about her first time at age 20 with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, calling it “beautiful.”

The “I LUV IT” singer, now 27, recalled her romance and intimate moment with the relationship coach, now 36, on a May 2024 episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“That was my first relationship. It was late for my first time,” Camila explained, before admitting she felt pretty lonely before meeting Matthew. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a boyfriend,'” she said. “There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely.”

After Dax asked if she had been intimate prior to Matthew, Camila replied: “No. That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

Camila also said that his experience as a relationship coach “honestly made him a great partner.”

“He was a really great person. It was like the perfect first relationship,” she said. “Really expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry too. It was like, ‘Oh my God. Have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?’ He just really expanded my references.”

She also detailed how she had met Matthew on a TODAY show set in February 2018.

“I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts,” she recalled. “I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast,” she said, before recalling that one first things she said to Matthew was, “Oh my God. I’m such a big fan.”

But in June 2019, just one month before Camila confirmed her relationship with Shawn Mendes, news hit the web that she and the author had split after one year together.

She seemingly addressed the split on Instagram, writing, “To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, seemingly referring to their split. “You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t at all reflect the values I talk about.”

