What Is Camila Mendes’ Net Worth?

Camila has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“I don’t keep myself busy because I don’t like being idle; I keep myself busy because I have anxiety about my career,” she told Porter Magazine in November 2022. “I’ve always been in that frame of mind. I understand that this industry is so fickle. Fame is fleeting. You can be successful, but you’re only as good as your last thing.”

How Does Camila Mendes Make Money?

Other than her various acting gigs, Camila is also the creative director of Loops Beauty.

“It’s good skincare, and it’s delivered and packaged in a way that makes it easy and effortless to weave into your life,” the actress told Who What Wear in October 2022. “I don’t have time to always figure out, When am I supposed to use this mask, and what is this product that’s in it? I get so overwhelmed with a lot of skincare brands that kind of overdo it.”

Before working with the skincare brand, Camila admitted to having a “fear” of what would happen to her career.

“If I started to explore new paths, would that take away from my acting?” she recalled. “Would people not take me seriously as an actor? At the end of the day, that is my main passion that I want to prioritize — always.”

Following the end of Riverdale in August 2023, that includes Loops Beauty and new roles.

“I just wanna keep an open mind and I just wanna see what it looks like to have some more free time in my life and what I wanna do with that free time,” Camila told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 of her future. “I feel like I just wanna go into it with an open mind.”

