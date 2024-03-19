Bill Hader is letting the cat out of the hat. The former SNL star will be voicing The Cat in the upcoming animated movie at Warner Bros — and he is just one of several stars who will be lending their voices to the iconic Dr. Seuss story.

From Quinta Brunson to Xochitl Gomez, keep reading for everything we know about the cat (you know, the one in the hat).

When Does ‘Cat In the Hat’ Movie Come Out?

The Cat in the Hat will open in theaters on March 6, 2026.

According to Deadline, the story finds The Cat cheering up a pair of siblings who are trying to adjust to life in a new town.

“We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of ‘The Cat in the Hat,’” said Bill Damaschke, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. “With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026.”

Who Is Playing the ‘Cat In the Hat’?

Bill Hader will voice the Cat, leading an ensemble cast that includes Quinta, Xochitl, Bowen Yang, Matt Berry and Paula Pell.

The Cat in the Hat was first published in 1957 by Dr. Seuss, and was adapted into a live-action movie by Universal in 2003 starring Mike Myers as the lead role.

Bill, along with Susan Brandt, the president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, will serve as executive producers on the movie. The project will be the first film to debut as part of a slate of animated projects that Warner Bros is developing with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. The author’s estate previously collaborated with Illumination on adaptations of The Lorax and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“We are excited to see such an exceptional group of talent join the effort to bring this iconic property to the screen as an animated feature,” Susan said in a a statement. “It’s been an amazing experience collaborating with the team from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation so far, as they truly understand what it takes to capture the magic of The Cat in the Hat and share his brand of imagination and joy with a new generation of Dr. Seuss fans.”

